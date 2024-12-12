NDC’s Emmanuel Atanga Labels NPP Defeat in 2024 Elections as “Technical Knockout”

Emmanuel Atanga, the National Deputy Coordinator of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has characterized the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 elections as a “technical knockout,” suggesting that it will take the party years to recover from the loss.

In an interview with Ultimate 106.9 FM in Kumasi, Atanga expressed confidence that both the presidential and parliamentary results exposed deep weaknesses within the NPP’s political standing in Ghana.

“This election, the NDC gave the NPP a technical knockout. We have left them dazed, and it will take them a long time to recover from this,” Atanga declared.

He further pointed to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s swift acceptance of defeat as evidence of the NPP’s overwhelming pressure. Atanga emphasized how Bawumia conceded the loss even before the Electoral Commission officially announced the results, suggesting the electoral blows from the NDC were too heavy to ignore.

“Did you see how quickly Bawumia accepted defeat? He was in the ring and felt the punches the NDC threw at him. The electoral blows were so heavy that he had to concede defeat even before the Electoral Commission released its final results,” he noted.

Atanga also expressed optimism for the future of the NDC, asserting that the party has emerged as the most attractive political force in Ghana, backed by the clear victory in the 2024 elections. He attributed the win to the growing support for former president John Dramani Mahama and the party as a whole.

“The NDC is now the party of choice in the country. We won convincingly, and the numbers reflect that. It’s all about the people’s love for Mahama and the NDC. We assure Ghanaians that we will deliver,” Atanga said.