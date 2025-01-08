NDC’s Future Depends on Effective Governance and Policy Implementation – Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, has emphasized that the key to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) retaining power in future elections will depend on how effectively the government governs and addresses the needs of the Ghanaian people.

Speaking on TV3, Mohammed pointed out that the Ghanaian voter has become more sophisticated, no longer swayed solely by party affiliation, but instead focusing on tangible results and the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

“Retaining power will be anchored on how we govern,” Mohammed stated, stressing that the current political landscape is driven by the issues at hand, not party loyalty. He further stated that voters are increasingly concerned with the government’s track record on economic performance and its ability to improve the lives of citizens.

The NDC, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, will need to focus on implementing effective policies to ensure that the party remains in power, Mohammed added. He suggested that Mahama’s leadership and policy execution will play a crucial role in shaping the party’s prospects for the next election cycle.

Mohammed also warned against the dangers of complacency and the arrogance of power, pointing out that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) fall from power was partly due to such attitudes. “The arrogance of power was also worrying. One thing we don’t joke about is political power. Those things were a major factor in the fall of the NPP,” he explained.

His comments serve as a reminder to the NDC that success in governance requires more than just securing office—it demands a continued commitment to addressing the pressing issues of the nation and ensuring the people’s needs are met.