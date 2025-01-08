World Leaders Attend John Dramani Mahama’s Inauguration, Share Experiences on Social Media

Several world leaders traveled to Accra to witness the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s 6th president on January 7, 2025.

The occasion was not only a political event but also an opportunity for these dignitaries to experience the rich culture of Ghana and engage with the people.

In the aftermath of the event, many of the visiting leaders took to social media to document their attendance and share moments from the ceremony. Through photos and posts, they expressed their admiration for the hospitality and cultural vibrancy displayed by Ghanaians during the historic investiture.

John Dramani Mahama, 66, returned to the presidency for a second term after his defeat in the 2016 elections. His swearing-in marks the beginning of a renewed leadership as Ghana faces long-standing challenges such as corruption, high unemployment, inflation, and public discontent. As the country’s new leader, Mahama is expected to address these issues while navigating the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

The attendance of these world leaders at the inauguration not only highlights Ghana’s significance on the global stage but also sets the tone for the international relationships that will shape Mahama’s second term in office. The images and messages shared by these leaders provide a glimpse into the importance of this moment for both Ghana and its international allies.