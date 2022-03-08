Neglect Of Female Basketball Teams Worrying – Gloria Boatemaa Gyampo

Madam Gloria Boatemaa Gyampo, a veteran basketball player of the Accra Basketball League (ABL), has express worry over the neglect of female basketball teams in Ghana.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, she said the female basketball league was not being given equal attention as compared to their male colleagues, hence the slow pace of development.

Madam Gyampo, who had been in the sport over a decade explained that basketball in general had not been given enough attention from authorities to develop, adding that, the situation was worse for females in the country.

Madam Gyampo said the sport had created enough opportunities for women in the areas of employment in the security services and international exposure, hence the need to invest more in the sport to ensure its growth.

According to Madam Gyampo, the sports had in the last 15 years seen modest progress adding that “if we are to create skill development programs and put in the much-needed time in nurturing talents the same way we do for the men, I am hopeful that our girls would match up the achievement of the men and that would make the game more attractive to the new athletes that are coming up,”.

Madam Gloria called for the construction of an ultra-modern basketball court and gymnasium to help in the development of the sport.