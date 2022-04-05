New JHS Block Constructed In Morso Through NCCE Social Auditing

Children of Morso, a farming community in the Sekyere South District will soon stop trekking to Domeabra, a nearby community to access Junior High School (JHS) education following the construction of a JHS block in the community.

Over the years, children in the community have been making a round trip of about three miles to attend JHS at Domeabra after graduating from class six because of lack JHS in the community.

The situation is, however, about to change following the construction of a three-unit classroom block as part of a social auditing project implemented in the community by the National Commission for civic Education (NCCE).

The Social Auditing Programme which was funded by the European Union (EU) sought to promote community ownership of development projects, increase awareness of the operations of local governments and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.

In 2019, officials of the NCCE led by the District Director, Mr. Evans Nunoo engaged members of the Morso community as part of the programme to brainstorm on projects they could initiate on their own as a people.

They proposed the construction of a toilet facility, gutters along their roads and a JHS block but finally settled on the classroom as their topmost priority.

A committee headed by Mr. Kennedy Owusu, an opinion leader was put together to mobilise resources for the project.

In the spirit of leadership by example, Mr. Owusu donated 1,000 blocks and 17 bags of cement to commence the project with communal labour.

Men and women in the community were also levied 50 and 30 Ghana Cedis respectively while other stakeholders such as sand and stone contractors and Parents Teachers Association (PTA) also contributed their quota.

About GHC 40,000.00 has so far been invested in the project, which requires a little more funding to complete it.

The community is therefore seeking help from public spirited individuals and groups to help complete the project to serve its purpose of saving the children from the daily routine of trekking long distance to school.