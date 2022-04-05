Victims In Dompim Rain Disaster Receive Support From MP, Assembly

Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, has donated items worth thousands of cedis to people who were recently displaced by a rainstorm at Dompim.

The items included 100 packets of roofing sheets, 100 mattresses, 1000 stoves, 100 bags of rice and cash sum of GH￠20,000.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly also assisted the victims with 50 packets of roofing sheets.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the presentation, the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Benjamin Kessie said “l heard the news while in my office and quickly called the MCE to assess the extent of damage with the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO ) Coordinator and report back to me”

“Today we are here to empathize with all those affected by the rainstorm and l want to commend the MCE for ensuring that the victims have been accommodated. Dompim is my hometown and l need to put the place in order”, he stated.

The MP appealed to residents of Dompim who had knowledge in carpentry and masonry to assist in reroofing the five schools that were affected to enable the pupils resume classes.

Mr Duker appealed to Gold Fields, Anglogold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited, Ghana Manganese Company Limited and other companies within his constituency to come to their aid.

Ohyeawora Bian Nyowa Panyain IV, Divisional Chief of Dompim Pepesa, received the items on behalf of the victims thanked the MP and the Assembly for the generosity.

He called on individuals, institutions, philanthropists, natives of Dompim both home and abroad to come and help as some of the victims through the rainstorm have lost everything.

A total of six hundred people and 165 household were affected after the rainstorm with property worth thousands of cedis destroyed.