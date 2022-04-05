Prophet Abraham Describes The Mind As A Power Base And Must Be Used Carefully

Prophet Abraham Kweku Annor Coffie, an Associate Pastor of ‘The Golden Lampstand Ministries,’ has described the mind as a power base of its own and must, therefore, be used carefully.

He explained that the mind’s power controls the entire being consciously or unconsciously; “it also has the ability to either trigger negativity or positivity depending on what you feed it with”.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in Tema, Prophet Coffie explained that, human excuses started from the mind and had become an everyday norm of people, especially Christians.

He stated, “Humans have been created in the likeness of God, and there is absolutely nothing like excuses in God; so why do so?

He mentioned that thinking positively was what will put a person in whatever position they find themselves in, quoting the book of Proverbs 23:7a which states that “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he”.

He added,” You are what you feed your mind with and must therefore feed your mind with positive stuff”.

Prophet Coffie hinted that whenever an enemy needed to attack a person, be it physically or spiritually, it starts from the mind war or game.

He said people usually looked at the failures of others to predict what might happen to them which registered in the mind, restricting them from growing.

He believed that everyone had a path to take to success and must therefore overlook the failures and sayings from people that would dampen their spirit because certain people have been set on their paths to enable them to become stronger and not the opposite.

” Don’t pay attention or surround yourself with people filled with negative mindset or understanding, because it would influence your thinking and pollute your mind”, he advised.