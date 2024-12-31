Newcastle Stun Manchester United at Old Trafford, Handing Hosts Historic Third Straight Home Loss

Newcastle United secured a historic 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, marking only their second league win at the iconic ground since 1972. ‘

The result condemned Manchester United to their third consecutive home loss in all competitions, a feat the club hasn’t experienced in over 60 years. The last time United suffered three straight home defeats was during the 1962-63 season under Sir Matt Busby.

Eddie Howe’s side deservedly triumphed thanks to early goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton. The win capped an impressive end to 2024 for Newcastle, who now sit fifth in the Premier League standings. Isak, in particular, was outstanding, extending his remarkable form with a 12th goal of the season, including eight in his last six appearances, and a streak of six consecutive matches on the scoresheet.

In contrast, Manchester United’s performance was dire. Head coach Ruben Amorim made an early change, replacing forward Joshua Zirkzee with Kobbie Mainoo in the 33rd minute, signaling his discontent with a midfield pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, which proved ineffective. Despite United’s struggles, Amorim chose not to bring on Marcus Rashford, who had been relegated to the bench. United’s inability to score for the third game in a row further highlighted the team’s ongoing troubles.

As 2024 draws to a close, Manchester United find themselves in 14th place, just seven points above the relegation zone, a position far below expectations for a club of their stature. What once seemed like a joke about relegation now feels far too real, especially with league leaders Liverpool looming on the horizon for their next match at Anfield. With mounting pressure on Amorim and his squad, it remains to be seen how they will respond to avoid further disappointment.