NHIA’s Raymond Avinu crowned Ghana’s 2022 Best Administrator

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Acting Director of Administration, Mr. Raymond Avinu has been acknowledged as Ghana’s best performing Administrator for the year 2022.

Organizers of the event admitted Mr. Avinu’s managerial prominence at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Leadership Awards held at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra, over the weekend.

The citation read as follows, “Ghana Leadership Awards 2022: Presented to Raymond Avinu in recognition for your extra ordinary achievements and service to Ghana and humanity.”

The 2022 Ghana Leadership Awards was codenamed, “Love your country: Love your people.”

Presenting the award, Chairman for the occasion, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II congratulated Mr. Raymond Avinu on his outstanding performance in office.

The revered traditional leader commended the award recipients for their hard work and immense contribution to the development of Ghana.

Earlier in his introductory remarks, Osaberima Kwasi Attah II called for a national development agenda devoid of partisan considerations to create employment and effectively tackle corruption in Ghana.

“Let’s love our country and do whatever it takes to make it strong. We must educate our children and also be proud of promoting our culture to boost tourism to attract the international community.”

He recalled that the Ghana Leadership Awards ceremony was established to bolster Ghanaian leaders with exceptional qualities.

Mr. Raymond Avinu received the prestigious award with satisfaction and commended the NHIA Governing Board, Executive Management and all Staff for their steadfastness and cooperation in the discharge of his duties.

He equally thanked the event organizers for the honor and renewed his commitment and service to the NHIA and mother Ghana, that is riding on the back of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.

Other deseving Awardees were Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), 2024 Presidential hopeful and Seth Kwame Boateng of Multimedia group.

Raymond Avinu’s Profile

Mr. Raymond Kwablatsey Avinu is celebrated for his impeccable managerial acumen and admired for his handsome leadership, and organizational nous, gift of ingenuity, strength of character and power of persuasion.

He is a workaholic, highly self-motivated, honest, articulate, humble and result driven professional who has made name for himself in the corridors of public sector management and administration.

He has over 22 years of relevant working experience in senior managerial positions in the public service.

As a former professional teacher and later NHIS District Manager, Volta Regional Director and currently the Acting Director of Administration of the NHIA, Raymond’s innovative, ground-breaking, and

sterling performance have endeared him to the hearts of many stakeholders and public interest & accountability pundits.

He mentored many of his cohorts in the set up and management of the NHIS, In June, 2006 as a result of which, Raymond received the coveted Best Scheme Manager award by the Ministry of Health.

It was for his outstanding exploits and innovation in the establishment and operation of the NHIS which had improved the overall image of the NHIA both locally and internationally.

He has attended many international conferences and recently led the NHIA’s delegation to the regional workshop on Social Protection in Africa held in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

Qualifications

Mr. Raymond Avinu is a Licentiate Member, Chartered Professional Administrator (ChPA) and Chartered Management Consultant (CMC).

He holds a Master of Science Degree in Strategic Management and Leadership from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNIST).

He is pursuing a Master of Business Administration, MBA, (Human Resource Management) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, (GIMPA).

He possess a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Management & Education from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Beyond the shores of Ghana, he holds a Certificate in X-Culture Global Collaboration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, USA, a Certificate in Pedagogy from the Royal Tropical Institute, Arusha, Tanzania, a certificate in Corporate Governance, Management & Accounting from the Institute of Local Government Studies.

He has attended a number of Management training programmes both locally and internationally

Mr. Raymond’s professional leadership and strategic management background anchored on his strong people- person skills and years of demonstrable thirst and passion for human and institutional development is phenomenal and this has earned him the coveted 2022 Ghana Leadership Award in the category of the Best Administrator.

Past Awardees

The GLA has since its inception honoured several prominent personalities including the incumbent President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Presidents John Dramani Mahama, John Agyekum Kufuor and the late Jerry John Rawlings.

Other prominent recipients of the awards include majority and minority leaders Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Haruna Iddrisu, respectively.

Ghana Leadership Awards

Ghana Leadership Awards with the motto ” Love your country, Love your people ” is an annual event which acknowledges and celebrates outstanding and exemplary leaders who have significantly and a constructively impacted the advancement of Ghana and Africa.

The awardees are usually respected Chief Executive Officers of public and private institutions, Administrators, Traditional Leaders in Ghana and around the globe, who believe in creating a new generational leaders.

As an annual ritual, the Ghana Leadership Awards seeks to recognise the leadership impact of individuals and institutions that have made outstanding differences to the social, business, or educational landscapes, employment, innovation, poverty reduction philanthropic work, building nations, and promoting peace locally and worldwide amongst others.

Source: ABDUL KARIM NAATOGMAH