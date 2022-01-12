Nigeria beats Egypt in Group D opener

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a lone goal victory over the Pharoahs of Egypt in Group D opener of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Eagles guided by Augustine Eguavon demonstrated a strong performance to ditch the seven-times champions led by English Premier League star Mohamed Salla whose impact on the game was not great.

It was Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal in the 30th minute of the game that separated the two sides and eventually handed Nigeria the maximum three points.

Both sides created a lot of goal-scoring opportunities but failed to score as the game remained 1-0 in favour of the West Africans.

The victory gives Nigeria an advantage to progress to the next stage of the competition.

In another Group D game, Guinea Bissau failed to go past Sudan despite creating several goal-scoring opportunities including a missed penalty.