Nigerian and Ghanaian Professionals Seek Global Career Opportunities

A comprehensive global study conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network, The Stepstone Group, and their local partner The African Talent Company (TATC) has revealed a strong inclination among professionals from Nigeria and Ghana to seek employment abroad.

The survey, which gathered insights from over 150,000 respondents across 188 countries, highlights that nearly two-thirds of Nigerian professionals and three-quarters of Ghanaian professionals are actively exploring job opportunities outside their home countries.

Top destinations for these ambitious professionals include Australia, the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, with London emerging as the preferred city for career advancement. The survey underscores that factors driving this migration include career progression, enhanced quality of life, and the allure of international experience.

Adwoa Banful, Principal at BCG Johannesburg, emphasized the appeal of West Africa for professionals looking to advance their careers, noting robust job prospects and a welcoming cultural milieu.

However, challenges such as the logistics of family relocation and associated costs remain significant concerns for these professionals considering international roles.

The study advocates for employers and governments to implement policies that facilitate the seamless integration of international talent, thereby leveraging global mobility to address skill gaps and bolster economic development.