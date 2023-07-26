Nigerian resident doctors begin nationwide strike

Nigeria’s resident doctors have commenced a nationwide strike to seek improved working conditions and payment of arrears.

A statement from the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), an affiliate of the larger umbrella body of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), said late Tuesday the indefinite strike is a response to the government’s slow response to its demands despite several ultimatums given by NARD.

According to the statement, NARD’s key requests include prompt payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund, payment of arrears for resident doctors and improved working conditions.

Members of the association embarked on a five-day warning strike in mid-May, urging the government to address its concerns.