3 Cameroonian security forces killed in separatist ambush

Separatist fighters have ambushed and killed three Cameroonian security forces in the country’s troubled English-speaking region of Southwest, local and security sources said on Tuesday.

The security forces were killed Monday in Ekoko locality of the region, which shares border with Nigeria, a military official in the region told Xinhua by phone on Tuesday.

“A police officer and two gendarmes were killed in the terrorist attack. They were in a bar when the terrorist separatists suddenly appeared and opened fire,” the official who asked not to be named said and added that the militants took away weapons and ammunition of the slain security forces.

There has been fighting between government forces and separatist fighters in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 after separatists made a bid to create an independent nation in the regions. Enditem