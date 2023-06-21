Nigerian troops destroy 57 illegal refineries

Nigerian troops have destroyed 57 illegal refineries during the fight against economic saboteurs and other criminal elements in the oil-rich southern part of Nigeria, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, Musa Danmadami, the military spokesperson, said troops had sustained the tempo in the war against oil theft, illegal refineries, and other criminal activities in south Nigeria through aggressive raids, patrols, and clearance operations, amongst others.

According to him, 16 suspected oil thieves were arrested in the last two weeks, while 27 wooden boats, 158 storage tanks, and eight dugout pits were discovered and destroyed within the period.

He added that troops recovered 122,600 liters of crude oil, seven vehicles, and 18 pumping machines, among others.

According to him, all recovered items and arrested suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

Oil pipeline vandalism and oil theft are frequently reported in Nigeria, causing huge economic losses. Enditem