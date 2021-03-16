Nigerian troops killed 41 Boko Haram militants in an offensive operation against the extremist group in the country’s restive northeast state of Borno, the army confirmed on Monday.

Mohammed Yerima, an army spokesperson, said in a statement that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole encountered the Boko Haram militants at Musuri village in Gamboru Ngala local government area of Borno during “a fighting patrol” in the early hours of Monday.

Yerima said the troops swiftly engaged the militants in a firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes. “With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists,” he said.

The troops also rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the militants’ captivity, he said, adding that sophisticated weapons and large quantity of batteries used for making of improvised explosive devices were being recovered from the militants.

The army spokesperson said the troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin.