Nketia Criticizes NPP MPs for Ignoring Historical Context

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia, has fired a strong rebuke at current NPP Members of Parliament, claiming they are out of touch with their own party’s history.

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold, Nketia condemned remarks made in Parliament that labeled Zenator Agyemang Rawlings—the daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings—as “the daughter of a murderer” simply because her father was implicated in a coup.

Nketia argued that if NPP MPs truly understood their party’s past, they would recall that the first coup in Ghana, which resulted in the loss of lives, was masterminded by figures like Kotoka and Afrifa—men whose legacies are interwoven with the NPP’s history. “If you claim that deaths resulting from coups make people murderers, then you are also implicating your own party,” he asserted, suggesting that such comments are a profound misrepresentation of history and a betrayal of political accountability.

The controversy highlights a broader issue in contemporary politics, where a lack of historical awareness can lead to incendiary rhetoric that not only tarnishes reputations but also deepens partisan divides. Critics have called for an investigation into the matter, labeling the comment as unparliamentary and unacceptable.

Nketia’s remarks serve as a reminder that understanding and respecting the past is essential to informed political discourse—a lesson that seems to be lost on some of today’s lawmakers.