Sports Minister Praises IGP Dampare’s Firm Stance in Kotoko Fan Murder Case

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed strong support for Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare following his personal involvement in the investigation into the murder of an Asante Kotoko fan.

Speaking with Starr FM, Adams highlighted the IGP’s active role in ensuring that justice is not merely a series of public statements but a process that leads to firm arrests and thorough prosecutions.

“I’m impressed with the interest the IGP has personally shown in this matter,” Adams noted, stressing that the case will be pursued to its logical conclusion without shielding anyone involved, regardless of their social or political status.

This decisive stance comes at a time when public demand for swift and comprehensive action is at an all-time high.

Observers believe that the IGP’s hands-on approach not only reinforces public confidence in the police but also sets a precedent that no individual is above the law.

As the investigation unfolds, the commitment of both the sports ministry and law enforcement to uphold the rule of law serves as a reminder that accountability remains paramount, especially in cases that resonate deeply with the community.