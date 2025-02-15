NPA Acting CEO Declines Comment on Corruption Probe Involving Predecessor

The Acting Chief Executive of Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has firmly declined to address ongoing investigations into alleged corruption under his predecessor, citing the need to preserve the integrity of the process.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is probing claims that GHC1.3 billion was embezzled from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) during former CEO Mustapha Abdul Hamid’s tenure.

Three other NPA officials—UPPF Coordinator Jacob Amoah, and staff members Freda Acheampong and Wendy Ashong Newman—are also under scrutiny.

At a February 12 press briefing, the OSP confirmed the investigation had been launched into suspected financial malfeasance at the state oil regulator. Tameklo, who assumed office just two weeks ago, addressed the matter during an interview on KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey three days later, emphasizing his commitment to due process. “I will permit the Special Prosecutor to continue investigations without my commentary,” he stated. “Premature remarks could undermine fairness, especially as correspondence related to the case may soon come to me.”

The Acting CEO stressed the importance of neutrality, noting he could be summoned by investigators to provide testimony. He referenced a cautionary example from the high-profile trial of former COCOBOD CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni, where witnesses allegedly altered statements during cross-agency probes, leading to courtroom disputes. “I don’t want to be in such a position,” Tameklo said. “The public will be informed of the outcome in due course.”

Tameklo’s cautious approach underscores the sensitivity of the case, which predates his appointment. While reviewing internal records, he has prioritized adherence to legal protocols, refusing to speculate on findings or defend his predecessor. The UPPF, designed to stabilize fuel prices nationwide, has faced periodic audits, but this marks one of the largest corruption allegations in its history.

Analysts suggest Tameklo’s restraint may reflect broader institutional lessons from Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, where public statements by officials have occasionally influenced judicial perceptions. The OSP, established to tackle high-profile graft, has faced scrutiny over its efficacy, making this case a litmus test for its autonomy.

As the probe unfolds, stakeholders await clarity on how billions meant for public fuel subsidies were allegedly diverted. For now, Tameklo’s silence echoes a procedural mantra: let the law speak first.