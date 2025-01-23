NPP Faces Internal Leadership Battle as Foot Soldiers Demand Change Ahead of Congress

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), internal unrest continues to simmer, with grassroots supporters demanding a leadership shakeup.

This growing discontent comes even before the party’s investigative committee, led by Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, begins to assess what led to the NPP’s underwhelming performance in the 2024 elections.

While the committee is yet to start its work, disgruntled foot soldiers are already calling for the resignation of key national executives and pushing for fresh faces to lead the party moving forward.

Amid these calls for change, the race for the crucial role of General Secretary is heating up. Party insiders suggest that several prominent figures are eyeing the position, each hoping to restore the NPP’s fortunes after a deeply disappointing election result. Among the potential candidates, there are a mix of long-serving party members and fresh faces eager to shift the direction of the NPP.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the current General Secretary, remains a key figure in the discussion. While Frimpong has been campaigning for another term, the challenges he faces are significant. Sources close to the party suggest that Frimpong’s strained relationship with former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could hinder his chances. Akufo-Addo’s administration has been blamed for the party’s loss, and Frimpong’s association with it could cost him support within the party. Some argue, however, that his distance from the former president might present an opportunity for the party to move past the past administration’s controversies, although winning over delegates may prove difficult.

Eugene Boakye Antwi, a former Member of Parliament for Subin, has emerged as another strong contender. Antwi, who has been outspoken about the party’s leadership failings, insists that the NPP’s defeat in 2024 is a direct result of a disconnect between the party’s leadership and its base. He believes the time is ripe for a leadership change and is positioning himself as a reformist candidate who can rebuild the party’s credibility. His candidacy, however, could create a split within the party, as his base of support might overlap with Frimpong’s, opening the door for another candidate to step forward.

George Mireku Duker, a former Deputy Minister and MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, is another name being floated as a potential General Secretary candidate. Duker has been working behind the scenes, engaging party elders in the Western Region and hinting at his intention to run. While he has remained tight-lipped about his plans, his supporters believe he could offer the NPP the leadership it needs to bounce back. Duker’s candidacy adds a new dimension to the race, as the party looks to bring in fresh leadership that is disconnected from the fallout of the past election cycle.

Meanwhile, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister and MP for Tema East, is also preparing for a comeback. Glover, who narrowly lost a bid for the National Organiser position to Henry Nana Boakye, has reportedly set his sights on the General Secretary role. His extensive experience in party organization and grassroots mobilization could make him a strong contender, but there are questions about why he isn’t challenging Boakye for the National Organiser position again, particularly given the dissatisfaction with Boakye’s role in the 2024 elections.

As the NPP braces for its congress, the battle for leadership will be one of the party’s defining moments. With the grassroots pushing for change, the outcome of this contest could set the tone for the party’s future trajectory. With several strong candidates vying for the position of General Secretary, the NPP is facing a critical decision on who will steer the party out of its current crisis and back to its previous position of power. The next few weeks will be crucial as the party moves towards an uncertain future.