NPP Member Kwabena Sarpong Akosah Calls for Unity and Introspection After 2024 Election Defeat

Kwabena Sarpong Akosah, a New York-based journalist and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the party to embark on a period of introspection and unity following its significant defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In a video posted on Facebook, Akosah stressed the importance of conducting an official postmortem to understand the root causes of the party’s loss, which he described as “humiliating.”

“The postmortem has not officially been done for all party members to know what caused the huge defeat in the 2024 elections,” Akosah said. “We hope it will be done so we get to find out the root causes of this humiliating defeat.”

Drawing from his political experiences since 1992, Akosah observed that voters globally often resist re-electing a party for a third term due to perceptions of corruption and power entrenchment. He reflected, “Most voters are not likely to vote to retain a party for the third time because of power corruption. It’s a global trend, and we should have anticipated this challenge.”

Despite the party’s electoral setback, Akosah defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure, highlighting his administration’s notable achievements such as the Free SHS policy and improvements in energy stability. “I think the critics of Nana Addo should cut him some slack,” he remarked. “I believe he did well with implementing Free SHS and ensuring the stability of light. Let’s leave his legacy to the verdict of history.”

Akosah also emphasized the distinction between the government and the party, clarifying, “The government is different from the party. Nana Addo cannot remove anyone from the party except those in his government.”

He called for the reintegration of members who had left the NPP, especially those who had aligned with Alan Kyeremateng, stressing that unity was key to the party’s future success. “We should find a way to bring back all the members who left the party, especially those who followed Alan Kyeremateng. Unity is the only way forward,” Akosah urged.

Warning against internal divisions, he condemned petty infighting and urged members to prioritize the party’s collective interests over personal grievances. “We can’t get trapped by Akufo-Addo, so we should stop the pettiness. Let’s love the party and unite for the good of the party,” he said.

Akosah’s message, coming at a critical time for the NPP, resonates with a growing call within the party for introspection, reconciliation, and strategic planning to rebuild and position the NPP for future political success.

Watch the video below: