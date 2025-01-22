Sam Nartey George Grateful for Ministerial Nomination

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has expressed his deep gratitude for his nomination as the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, calling it an immense honour.

In a post on X, the MP shared his appreciation for President John Dramani Mahama’s confidence in him and the opportunity to serve the country in this critical capacity, pending parliamentary approval. “I am immensely humbled by this opportunity to serve his government and our nation. I pledge myself to discharge this duty to the satisfaction of the Ghanaian people and the admiration of His Excellency,” Nartey said.

The nominee emphasised his commitment to a transformative agenda, with a focus on resetting the communications sector and restoring Ghana’s position as a leader in digital technology that directly benefits its citizens. He highlighted the need for collaboration, urging stakeholders to provide constructive feedback to foster necessary changes and innovations in the sector. “I count on you all for constructive feedback to enable me to achieve the needed changes and introduce the needed innovation into the sector. My doors are always open,” he stated.

In his message, Nartey also acknowledged the unwavering support of his constituency, family, and the president, expressing his determination to meet the expectations placed on him and deliver meaningful progress for the country.