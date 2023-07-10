NPP Vetting Committee submits report  

The nine-member New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary Vetting Committee Monday submitted its report to the Party.

The Committee, chaired by a former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, submitted the report to the Party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, at its headquarters in Accra.

It vetted all ten flagbearer aspirants seeking to lead the Party into the 2024 general election.

Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah, spokesperson for the Committee, addressing the media, said the Committee had finished its work.

“As at this point, we have finished our work, but if the Party is interested in making you know the content of the report, then it is up to it, ” he said.

Mr. Amoah ssid the Committee’s work was successful, with no petition against it or any aspirant.

The vetting, a critical part of the procedures ahead of the NPP presidential primary, started on July 3 and ended on July 6, 2023.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and a former General Secretary of the Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong are seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 General Election.

The rest are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konada Apraku, a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, an Energy Expert, Kojo Opoku, and a former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.