Afenyo-Markin Optimistic NPP Will Regain Majority in 2028

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will reclaim the Majority in Ghana’s Parliament in the 2028 general elections, following their defeat in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the House on Monday, December 16, Afenyo-Markin pointed to past instances where the NPP was in the minority but managed to bounce back strongly. He cited the 1996 elections, when the NPP was in the minority but won the majority in the 2000 elections, as well as the 2012 elections, where the party was also in the minority but regained the majority in 2016.

With this historical context in mind, Afenyo-Markin expressed optimism about the NPP’s political recovery: “I know that come 2028, NPP will be in the Majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, President-elect John Dramani Mahama, in a meeting with the National Chief Imam, reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance. He dismissed the notion of a “supreme leader” following the NDC’s landslide victory, emphasizing that he would govern as a Democrat. Mahama stated his administration would consult the NPP at every stage, emphasizing the importance of consensus-building rather than a one-party approach.

“We are not going to misuse the majority we have in Parliament. Even though we have a huge majority, more than two-thirds, we’re not going to misuse it,” Mahama assured, underscoring his commitment to democratic principles. He further emphasized that no single party could drive the country forward alone and that cooperation across political and societal divides, including with religious groups, would be key to national progress.

Mahama also reassured the National Chief Imam that his doors would remain open for continued dialogue with all sectors of society. “We will continue to consult you. I’m your son, and you all have been very gracious with advice and good counsel. I’ve enjoyed working with all of you over the years, and nothing is going to change,” he said, requesting continued prayers and support from the religious community.