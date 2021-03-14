National Sports Authority
National Sports Authority

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has extended its best wishes to all candidates in the upcoming Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Elective Congress.

The Election is scheduled to take place on Monday 15th March, where new executives would be elected to run affairs for the next four years.

A Statement from the NSA said “as a major stakeholder in sports, the GOC has always played a major role in keeping the various federations active, both at the local and international front.

“We believe the elections would be free, fair, and incident-free since sports is all about teamwork and respect for one another. Please accept our best regards, as we pray for a successful election.”

64 delegates are expected to vote to elect executives for the Committee.

