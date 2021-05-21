A member of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, Mr Cephas Yorose, has expressed gratitude to the Association for supporting him settle his medical bills.

“I am most grateful and pray that God should keep His hand on the Association. The Association has demonstrated love and care to me. This shows that the GRNMA is a family for us nurses and midwives.

“The GRNMA is there for our welfare,” Mr Yorose told the Ghana News Agency in an interview after leadership of the Association in the Region presented a cheque of GHS 10,000.00 to support him settle part of his bills.

Mr Yorose who is a Community Health Nurse, was hit by a stray bullet in Bolgatanga, during the peak of the Bolgatanga Chieftaincy conflict, which subsequently affected his sight.

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the GRNMA, Mr Thomas Lambon who presented the cheque, said the Association established a welfare fund about two years ago to cater for the health needs of members.

He said members with various health conditions that were beyond the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), could apply for the fund to assist them settle their bills.

He noted that the welfare of nurses and midwives was of paramount importance to the Association, and urged members to apply for the fund to assist themselves.

The Chairman indicated that the amount depended on the type of condition, and disclosed that some members had over the years received cheques for GHS 30,000.00 for the same purpose.

He said plans were underway to extend the welfare package to cover health care services abroad, “But for now, the support is to cater for services within this country. Hopefully, it will be extended to support members who may need special medical care outside the country.”

Mr Lambon said the GRNMA was the mother Association for all nurses and midwives in Ghana, and encouraged all nurses and midwives across the country to join the Association to increase its strength.

He said unionism was about numbers, adding “If we have the numbers, we will be able to negotiate for better conditions for all nurses and midwives in this country.

“I want to advise the younger ones in the profession to join the GRNMA and support it negotiate for better conditions of service and initiate packages that will benefit all nurses and midwives,” Mr Lambon said.

The Chairman, who was in the company of some Regional and Municipal Executives of the Association, wished their member speedy recovery and assured him of the Association’s support.