OCHA expresses concerns over attacks on aid workers in Cameroon’s restive regions

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Cameroon on Wednesday expressed concerns over recurrent attacks on humanitarian aid workers in the country’s Anglophone regions that have been ravaged by a four-year separatist conflict.

“In the last 16 months, over 19 incidents of abductions involving humanitarians have been reported against humanitarian workers in the Northwest and Southwest.

Four humanitarian staff members have been killed since 2019,” OCHA said in a tweet to mark United Nations World Humanitarian Day which is celebrated every year to pay tribute to those who put themselves in danger to carry out humanitarian service, and to raise awareness of humanitarian crises around the world.

“Since January 2018, humanitarian workers are on the frontline of the humanitarian crisis, facing enormous risk while providing assistance to those in need in the Southwest and Northwest Cameroon,” OCHA added.

Aid workers have been working to provide assistance to over 700,000 people who have been displaced internally by the conflict in the country. Enditem