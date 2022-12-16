Ofosu Ampofo Demands An Apology from Police

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claims he is due an apology from the Ghana Police Service for being wrongfully detained some time ago.

He claims that he was detained by police following accusations that he had organized a firebombing of Kumasi’s Kejetia Market.

According to Ghanaweb, Ofosu-Ampofo said in an interview with XYZ TV that nobody had ever informed him of the people who had accused him of the crime.

“Did you know that I was accused of instigating a fire at the Kejetia Market? I resisted being taken into custody by the police before being given a bill.

I inquired about my accusers, but they have yet to appear.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

He remarked in Twi, “Even the Ghana Police owes me an apology for spreading in the media that I was threatening to burn Kejetia Market.

He added that Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, had also accused him of a crime he hadn’t committed.

“Wontumi traveled to Kumasi to claim that I was responsible for the abduction of the Canadian girls. Our legal system is broken, and despite the fact that I have been to court and sent Wontumi to court, the matter has not been called for almost two years.

The NDC Chairman urged party members not to believe the accusations because, like the crimes he was accused of, they are merely fabrications. He made these comments in response to claims that he was sleeping with the NPP.

The national elections for the NDC are scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, National Treasurer, and Deputy National Treasurer are just a few of the roles that candidates will be running for.

The National Zongo Caucus Coordinator is one more, as is the National Communications Officer and his or her deputy.

For the position of National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the party’s departing General Secretary, is anticipated to be a fierce competitor for Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.