Opare Addo’s Swearing in Halted

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), which re-elected George Opare Addo as the party’s national youth organizer at the party’s women and youth election on Saturday, December 16, 2022, has been ordered by the High Court in Amasaman not to swear in Addo.

In order to prevent George Opare Addo from being sworn in as the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, the court recently granted a request for a temporary injunction against the NDC Congress Planning Committee Chairman, Alex Segbefia; the NDC Acting Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey; the Electoral Commission; and George Opare Addo.

According to the court, George Opare Addo has also been prohibited from running for office as the NDC’s national youth organizer.

In order to challenge the legitimacy of George Opare Addo’s election on the grounds that it violated two express orders of the High Court, Yaw Brogya Genfi, a candidate in the recently concluded National Youth Organizer election of the NDC, Ibrahim Rashid, and Paul Amaldago, the president of the TEIN at the University of Ghana, Legon, filed a request for an interim injunction with the court.

Brogya Genfi and the other plaintiffs filed a Writ of Summons seeking the annulment of the recently concluded National Youth Organizer election on the grounds that 22 TEIN delegates who were required to vote in the elections by the express orders of the High Court were disallowed from voting and/or prevented from doing so.

They also mentioned that 17 people who weren’t allowed to vote in the elections were really permitted to do so.

The plaintiffs contend that the violations are significant enough to have an impact on the election results given the 25 vote difference between the two candidates.