Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    Okey Bakassi Reflects on His Journey to Success and the Woman Who Believed in Him

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Nigerian actor and comedian Okey Bakassi recently opened up about his personal life and career journey, sharing a touching story of how he met his wife and the profound impact she has had on his success.

    Speaking on the Honest Brunch podcast, Okey reflected on their early days together, revealing that his wife believed in him even when he had nothing.

    “When I had nothing, she didn’t care. She believed in me even when I was just starting out,” Okey said, his voice filled with gratitude as he recalled the humble beginnings of their relationship.

    Okey, known for his wit and charm, acknowledged that his rise to fame was far from easy. Financial instability and the pressures of the entertainment industry were constant challenges, but it was during these difficult times that a pivotal conversation with a woman he was considering dating changed the course of his life.

    As fate would have it, that conversation led him to reconnect with a former girlfriend from university, who had recently returned from Canada. “We had met during school, and even back then, she believed in me,” Okey shared, reflecting on how she had supported him long before his success.

    His wife, now his steadfast partner, accepted him without hesitation, even when he was struggling to establish his career. “She didn’t care about the money. She cared about who I was as a person,” Okey smiled as he spoke of her unwavering support.

    With her by his side, Okey not only found love but also the strength to overcome the personal and professional challenges that would define his journey. Together, they built a life based on mutual trust, support, and shared aspirations, proving that love and belief in one another can overcome any obstacle.

    Previous article
    Nigerian Actor Okey Bakassi Advocates for Polyandry, Critiques Western Marriage Norms
    Next article
    Okey Bakassi Reflects on Life-Changing Moment That Reshaped His Career
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE