Okyeame Kwame Responds to Tommy Annan-Forson’s Views on Modern Music

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has shared his thoughts on the controversial statement made by veteran broadcaster Tommy Annan-Forson, who recently criticized modern music for lacking meaningful content and storylines.

In a conversation with Kwesi Kyei Darkwah on CTV, Tommy Annan-Forson expressed his disappointment with current music, stating, “I virtually don’t listen to our [modern] music because there’s nothing to understand. There’s really nothing to understand. It’s just blabber music. There’s no storyline.”

Okyeame Kwame took to Facebook to respond, agreeing with Annan-Forson’s view but clarifying that it applies specifically to pop music. He acknowledged that, in the current “Visual-audio era,” music no longer relies solely on lyrics to tell a story. Instead, the storytelling is conveyed through accompanying elements such as music videos, TikTok dances, and “visualizers.”

“I want to assume he meant ‘pop’ music,” Okyeame Kwame said, noting that while modern pop songs may lack traditional narrative-driven lyrics, they make up for it with other forms of expression. He explained, “The background elements are now being used to elaborately express the stories behind the songs. So, yes pop music is not lyrically telling stories. It is intentional. They leave some meaning to audience interpretation so that the listener can take part through interpreting the song through a social media reaction (dance, skits, speech, etc.).”

Okyeame Kwame emphasized the shift in the music landscape, where visuals and social media have become just as important as lyrics in conveying a song’s message. “Let’s look at art with respect for the creators and the audience equally. That’s how we can fully appreciate the ‘why’,” he concluded, calling for a more nuanced understanding of modern music’s evolving nature.