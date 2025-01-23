Okyenhene Orders Removal of Excavators Along Birim River to Protect Water Supply

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has issued a directive for the removal of all excavators and mining equipment operating along the banks of the Birim River.

This move comes in response to alarming reports from the Ghana Water Company Limited about rising turbidity levels in raw water sourced from the river, which supplies key water treatment plants in the Eastern Region, including the Kyebi Water Treatment Plant.

In a press release dated January 22, 2025, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council gave illegal miners a one-month ultimatum to remove their equipment, with the deadline set for February 28, 2025. The directive aims to safeguard the region’s water supply, which has been under threat due to the destructive practices of illegal mining in the Birim River. According to the Ghana Water Company, if these turbidity levels are not addressed, the Kyebi water treatment plant could become inoperable, severely affecting the water supply to Kyebi and surrounding communities.

Local residents have been increasingly concerned about the quality of their water, with many reporting irregular supply and poor water quality. The press release, signed by State Secretary Mr. D.M. Ofori-Atta, stressed that a special task force would be established to confiscate any mining equipment still in operation after the deadline. The council has also emphasized that no mining should take place near or in any river, and that all excavators and related equipment must be removed.

“The Council wishes to inform the general public that a Task Force has been constituted to rid the Birim River of illegal miners operating along its banks. All owners of excavator machines are hereby ordered to remove them on or before February 28, 2025,” the statement said.

The Birim River is the primary source for several critical water treatment plants, including the Kyebi, Anyinam, Bunsu, and Osino plants, which collectively produce 164,000 gallons of water daily. However, the Anyinam and Osino plants have faced operational challenges due to the declining quality of their water sources, with both temporarily shut down. The Kyebi and Bunsu plants are struggling to meet demand, operating below capacity and contributing to erratic water supply.

The government has previously acknowledged the harm caused by illegal mining activities, especially those that involve toxic chemicals like mercury, which pollute water resources and damage aquatic ecosystems. In late 2024, the Akufo-Addo administration deployed the military in a renewed operation to fight illegal mining, destroying equipment such as industrial water pumps and excavators.

As per the Water Resources Commission Act 1996 (Act 522), individuals who violate laws protecting water bodies could face significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment. The Okyenhene’s directive serves as a critical effort to protect the Birim River, ensuring a steady and clean water supply for the growing population of the Eastern Region.