Old Vandals MPs criticise University of Ghana for Commonwealth Hall Impasse

Members of Parliament from both the Majority and Minority Caucuses, who are members of Old Vandals Association, Friday criticized authorities of the University of Ghana for seeking to destroy the spirit, culture and tradition of the Commonwealth Hall.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, in Accra, Mr Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South alleged: “the university was not respecting the laws of the land.”

He said: “As alumni of Commonwealth Hall from both sides of the house, we are displeased with how the University of Ghana has gone about things. We fail to understand why the university is failing to respect the law.”

Mr Apaak, therefore, cautioned the police to be very circumspect in what they do about the impasse between the Commonwealth Hall and the University.

He expressed optimism that the impasse could be resolved amicably, but in the meantime, they expected the university to respect the rules of the land.

The University revoked the tenancy of continuing students from the Commonwealth and Sarbah Halls as a punitive measure after clashes between some students of the two halls led to the destruction of the bust of John Mensah Sarbah, the historical figure after whom the Sarbah Hall was named.

According to the university, all continuing students of the Commonwealth Hall, an all-male hall and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to their halls nor any of the traditional halls.

But the students expressed their displeasure about the move, insisting that the decision was ill-intended and posed financial challenges to them as the new halls offered them were extremely expensive.