OSP Criticizes Ofori-Atta’s Response to Corruption Probe Invitation

Sammy Darko, Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), has expressed dissatisfaction with former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s failure to provide a credible explanation for not honoring the agency’s invitation for questioning.

Darko emphasized that Ofori-Atta must furnish specific details about when he will be available to address the allegations against him.

The OSP’s probe into Ofori-Atta centers on suspected corruption-related offenses during his tenure as Finance Minister. Despite repeated requests, the former minister has yet to appear before investigators, citing undisclosed reasons. Darko, however, insists that the explanations provided so far are insufficient. “He has failed to give us reasonable grounds for not complying with our invitation. We need clarity on when he will make himself available,” Darko stated.

The delay has sparked public debate, with critics accusing Ofori-Atta of evading accountability. Darko’s remarks underscore the OSP’s determination to pursue the case, even as questions linger about the agency’s ability to enforce compliance. “This is not a matter of convenience. It’s about upholding the rule of law and ensuring that no one is above scrutiny,” he added.

The standoff highlights broader challenges in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts, where high-profile investigations often face logistical and political hurdles. Darko’s comments signal the OSP’s resolve to push forward, but the agency’s next steps remain unclear. Will it escalate the matter through legal channels, or will Ofori-Atta’s continued absence stall the process?

For now, the ball is in Ofori-Atta’s court. As pressure mounts, Ghanaians await his response—and the OSP’s next move—in a case that could define the nation’s commitment to accountability.