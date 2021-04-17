Mariano Barreto Head Coach of Asante Kotoko has denied assertions that, his side came into their game with Great Olympics in search of a draw.

In a post-match interview, he said, they could have won the game against Great Olympics if they had taken their chances.

The Porcupine Warriors maintained the top spot of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) after their goalless stalemate against Great Olympics who stayed second on the league log.

Coach Barreto said that they expected a very tough challenge against Great Olympics but was happy they didn’t allow the home side to play their game.

“We feel we have lost two points but Great Olympics played well also but we didn’t allow them to play. “We knew the game would be very complicated because Great Olympics were eager for a win but we showed that we are not afraid of any team.

“We created some chances to score but couldn’t capitalize on them due to some bad decision by some players, but we have to improve more to become a top team especially with the telepathy between the players,” he said.

When asked whether he missed the services of his top two key players Fabio Gama and Augustine Okrah, Coach Barreto answered: “When you miss two key players who have consistently played over past four matches of course you wouldn’t have the same routine with new players stepping in. I think the players who stepped in had a fantastic game and is not easy to replace Fabio Gama”.

Kotoko would take on Medeama SC in their week 21 encounter at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports.