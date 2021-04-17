The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa-East,Mr Isaac Adjei-Mensah has made 11 prepaid meters available to the new site of the Daboase Secondary/Technical School to enhance teaching and learning.

To this end, his office would continue to resource educational institutions in the area to produce the required manpower relevant for industry.

The gesture became necessary following the relocation of the school from the old to the new site due to population increase and infrastructural deficits.

Mr Adjei-Mensah said the Ministry of Energy had extended electricity to the new site yet extension of meters to the new blocks became a problem and had to use the GETFUND to bear the cost for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) through the able leadership of his Secretary, Mr. Stephen Kuma Angu to fix meters in the school.

The MP who was a former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways noted that resources and facilities at the old site were not enough and realized the need to speed up with infrastructure to move the entire school to the new site.

Mr Adjei-Mensah dropped the hint for the establishment of a Nursing Training School at Daboase.

The MP said as part of his commitment to education delivery, 417 students from the second cycle to tertiary levels were under the MP’s bursary scheme some of whom are financed through his personal coffers since the GETFUND and Common Fund were not enough.

Mr Adjei-Mensah said he continued to finance teachers upgrading themselves through sandwich and distance education programmes and assured the school of street lights to ensure security especially during the night.

Headmistress of the school, Madam Irene Rebecca Ampaw lauded the efforts of the MP in the development of the school and said last year’s WASSCE results were superb and will continue to improve on the academic records of the school.

Madam Ampaw said with a population of 1400 students, the school needed more facilities at the new site and appealed to the MP for an 18-unit classroom block, an administration block, a dining hall among others.

She said there was litigation on the school’s land and implored the MP to intervene.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr.K.D.Boakye thanked the MP for the Swift response to supply the school with meters and lauded the MP for donating 100 bags of cement and 75 packets of iron sheets to the school.

The Chairman of the Parent/Teacher Association (PTA),Mr Edmond Appiah Kubi said the MP was instrumental in connecting the school to the national electricity grid and appealed to the MP for offices and bungalows for teachers.

Mr.Kubi added that the school needed a dining hall, canteen, an Assembly Hall, kitchen and an infirmary to cater for the health care needs of the students.

The District Director of Education Madam Ernestine Winful commended the MP for his contributions to education and said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the school had relocated the first years to the new site for conducive academic work.

She said the government had connected the school to the national grid but there no meters and thanked Mr Adjei-Mensah for donating prepaid meters to the school.