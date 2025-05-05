Peaceful Atom and ESG: A New Vector for Ghana’s Sustainable Development

As Ghana works to strengthen its energy system and meet its climate goals, nuclear power is gaining attention as a long-term solution to support sustainable development.

More than just a source of carbon-free electricity, nuclear energy offers long-term economic, social, and environmental benefits that align strongly with the ESG principles (Environmental, Social and Governance).

Although Ghana has made significant strides in improving energy access – 85.1% of the population had electricity in 2022 according to the World Bank – power shortages, load shedding, and regional imbalances persist.

Thermal generation continues to dominate the energy mix, making up around 62% of electricity production in 2023, while undermining state’s ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As Ghana’s urban population grows and industrialisation accelerates, the existing energy infrastructure is straining to keep pace.

Nuclear energy offers a way forward. Its capacity to generate large volumes of stable, low-carbon electricity makes it uniquely suited to support Ghana’s economic ambitions and climate commitments.

Recognising this potential, the Ghanaian government has taken important steps in recent years to develop its nuclear sector. In 2012 and 2015, cooperation agreements were signed with Russia’s Rosatom to support peaceful nuclear development.

In 2021, Ghana issued a Request for Information (RFI) to international nuclear technology vendors, including those from Russia, the United States, South Korea and Canada. Discussions around both large-scale and small modular reactors (SMRs) are now underway.

An IAEA expert mission in 2023 confirmed that Ghana has made significant progress in establishing a robust nuclear regulatory framework. Key institutions – such as the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA), and the special-purpose company Nuclear Power Ghana Ltd – are now in place to guide the country’s first nuclear power plant project. At the same time, the country continues to operate the GHARR-1 research reactor, a Chinese-designed miniature neutron source reactor commissioned in 1994. GHARR-1 plays a vital role in training nuclear specialists from across Africa, in partnership with the IAEA.

The relevance of nuclear power to ESG goals cannot be overstated.

Environmentally, nuclear reactors emit virtually no CO₂ during operation, making them an essential part of the global fight against climate change. Ghana’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) aim to reduce emissions by 64 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. With current emissions standing at around 58.8 million tonnes (0.6 t per capita), the inclusion of nuclear in Ghana’s clean energy mix could be a gamechanger.

Socially, the development of nuclear infrastructure creates thousands of high-skilled jobs, fosters local supply chains, and elevates educational and research capacity. Ghana is already laying the foundations for this transformation through its Graduate School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences (SNAS), which trains specialists in areas such as reactor physics, radiochemistry, and radiation protection.

The expansion of the nuclear sector could stimulate a new era of industrial development, with positive spillover effects on healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.

On the governance side, nuclear energy requires strict compliance with international norms on safety, transparency, and environmental protection. Ghana has signed and ratified all major IAEA conventions, including the Convention on Nuclear Safety and the Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management.

These commitments bolster institutional integrity and public trust – an essential component of ESG implementation.

The experience of other nations offers compelling evidence of the benefits of nuclear energy in an ESG framework. In China, companies such as CGN Power are at the forefront of green energy development. In 2023 alone, the nuclear power generated by CGN helped avoid the burning of over 100 million tonnes of standard coal, cutting carbon emissions by some 260 million tonnes. China views nuclear energy as indispensable to its strategy of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

On the African continent, South Africa stands out as the only country with a commercial nuclear power plant – Koeberg – and is also a leader in non-power nuclear applications. The SAFARI-1 research reactor, which turns 60 in 2025, is one of the world’s top four producers of medical isotopes. These isotopes are used to diagnose and treat millions of patients annually. The development of the radioisotope sector has modernised South Africa’s healthcare infrastructure and created high-value jobs in nuclear medicine and research.

Beyond energy and healthcare, nuclear technologies can contribute to agricultural resilience and environmental sustainability. Ghana has long cooperated with the IAEA and other partners to apply radiation technologies for food preservation, soil health, and pest control.

Ghana’s strategic position in West Africa – coupled with its active role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the UN World Food Programme – amplifies the impact of such initiatives. A secure, decarbonised, and modern energy system underpinned by nuclear power would enhance Ghana’s attractiveness to investors and support the development of industries such as steel, fertilisers, logistics, and data centres.

The path forward will require careful planning, strong public engagement, and continued international collaboration. But Ghana has already shown it has the ambition, capability, and institutional maturity to pursue nuclear energy as part of its sustainable development strategy. With the right choices, the peaceful atom could become a powerful ally in the country’s quest for prosperity, equity, and climate resilience.