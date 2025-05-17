PFAG Links Plantain Price Surge to Climate, Transport Costs

Ghana’s soaring plantain prices stem from erratic rainfall, low yields, rising transport expenses, and post-harvest losses, according to the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

Executive Director Bismark Nortey told The High Street Journal that poor climatic conditions during the last planting season severely impacted crop maturity.

“Cloudy weather reduced sunlight, stunting growth. Many plantains were lost early, leaving limited supply,” he explained.

Transport costs from farming hubs like Goaso (Bono/Ahafo Regions) to urban markets exacerbate the crisis. “A bunch selling for 10 cedis locally surges to 25–30 cedis in cities after factoring in logistics,” Nortey noted. Spoilage during transit further inflates prices, as traders hike rates to offset losses.

Nortey emphasized the crop’s vulnerability: “Plantains spoil within days without processing or cold storage. Without irrigation or climate-resilient farming, price volatility will persist.” PFAG advocates for national irrigation investments and data-driven weather planning to stabilize production.

While the association lacks direct pricing control, Nortey warned consumers to brace for high costs until the next harvest or significant rainfall. The crisis underscores broader challenges in Ghana’s agriculture sector, including infrastructure gaps and climate adaptation needs.