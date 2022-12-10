Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana cautions government on debt restructuring

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has called on government to take steps to ensure that the NHIS funds are not touched or reduced by the debt restructuring programme.

In a statement signed by the PSGH President Samuel Kow Donkoh, it urged the government to promptly released funds to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to ensure that the people had unhindered access to healthcare, and efforts towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) were not unduly affected by the current crises.

“We call on the Ministry of Finance and Parliament to ensure this is done and done timeously,” it said.

“As a Society, our greatest concern is the healthcare of the people of Ghana, especially access to pharmaceutical care,” it said.

It called on government to pay all debts owed to suppliers of pharmaceutical products to healthcare facilities to avoid any disruptions in the supply of pharmaceuticals and other products in Ghana.

The statement called government to ensure that pension funds were not impacted by the debt restructuring programme announced by the Finance Minister to enable beneficiaries of these funds to have access to their full benefits.

Besides, all monies owed depositors who were impacted by the financial sector clean-up should be paid as agreed and should not be impacted by the haircuts.

“The PSGH stands in solidarity with the people of Ghana and all stakeholders to take all necessary actions to ensure that government fully complies with demands and recommendations made,” it said.

“Economic difficulties notwithstanding, the government must guarantee access to healthcare especially for the vulnerable and those with limited resources,” it added.