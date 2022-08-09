Plant more trees at public institutions to create right environment for work

Madam Frances Ofori Kae Yeboah, a Biology Tutor at the Dormaa Senior High School, has suggested the planting of more trees at public institutions to create the right environment for work and productivity.

She said a lot remained to be done at public institutions to fill in and add value to bare spaces to create more sustainable green environment.

Madam Yeboah was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region on the promotion of the Green Ghana Day project for sustainable green environment.

She said as an indication of the school’s commitment to the project, 50 female students were recently engaged to plant 50 royal palm seedlings and 10 other tree seedlings to hedge and re-grass the forecourt of the Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The selection of all form three female students was to motivate and involve them in community activities, promote gender equality and empower them to act as role models in their communities, Madam Yeboah said.

She urged individuals, private and public organisations to link up with the Forestry Services Division to help them grow more trees, which could serve as wind breaks, prevent erosion, beautify the environment, and sustain lives.