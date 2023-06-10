Plant more trees to protect the environment

Residents within the Keta Municipality have been urged to delight in tree planting to help protect their environment as well as the natural resources in the area.

“We must enhance the zeal for tree planting and how to protect it to grow well for our own benefits.”

Mr Gemegah said this during the commemoration of “Green Ghana Day” at the premises of the Keta Municipal Assembly.

He said it remained the responsibility of all citizens to help plant one tree every day, adding that all households must have at least one tree.

Mr Lawrence Kisseh Tetteh-Ocloo, the Keta and Anloga Forestry Commission Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that over 1,000 seedlings of trees were planted in the two districts.

Some of the trees planted she said included guava, mahogany, mangrove, and others.

Mr Tetteh-Ocloo, Protected Areas Manager of Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar site, noted that trees provide oxygen, relaxation, boosts the immune system, as well as reducing blood pressure.

“When the last tree dies, the last man also dies because human beings depend on trees for survival,” he emphasised.

This year’s Green Ghana Day marked the third edition whilst 10 million trees have been targeted to be planted across the country.

It was on the theme “Our forest, our Health.