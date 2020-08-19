Fire and smoke are seen at a plastic plant in Grand Prairie, about 21 kilometers west of Dallas, Texas, the United States, Aug. 19, 2020. A massive fire that broke out overnight at a plastics plant near U.S. Texas city of Dallas is likely to burn for days, officials said on Wednesday morning. Local fire department officials said the fire started around midnight at a plastic plant, when a power line fell onto a storage area containing plastic sheeting.

(Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505