The Central Region Police Command has secured a Court order to restrain the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from embarking on a protest march in the Effutu Constituency on Tuesday, January 5.

The prohibition order was granted by the Cape Coast High Court on 31st December, 2020, DSP Irene Serwaah Oppong, Public Relations Officer of the Command, explained in a statement.

The statement signed by DSP Oppong and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, said the demand by the Effutu NDC to embark on a demonstration could not be granted.

“The request of the NDC cannot be met by the police due to the fact that the Regional Command is not in a position to provide security for the demonstrators as a result of the post-election events and multifaceted security operations during the festive season.

It also stated events preceding the inauguration of the President-elect on January 7, 2021 as part of the reasons.

The Police Command has therefore urged the general public, especially followers, sympathizers and supporters of the NDC to adhere to the directive.

Meanwhile, the NDC Effutu Constituency chairman has been duly served with the Court order.