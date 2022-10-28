Position The Youth As Pillar To Drive ‘Breaking The 8’ – Lydia Seyram Alhassan Charges TESCON

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon and First Deputy Majority Whip, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan has underscored the significant role of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) in achieving the “break the eight-year” agenda of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the coming 2024 elections.

According to her, each member of the students’ wing of the Party (TESCON), would have to play key roles in ensuring that the NPP decisively win the 2024 polls to retain power and continue to implement various interventions aimed at transforming Ghana.

Hon. Lydia Alhassan was speaking to the Group during TESCON BOOT CAMP 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022 held at the University of Ghana.

She recalled the critical roles played by their predecessors which culminated in the victory of the party for which they must hold onto and ensure the party breaks the 8.

Speaking on the theme; “A Resourced TESCON: A Major Factor In Breaking The 8,” she stressed the need for the party to provide all the necessary support and resources needed for the Students Group to deliver.

She maintained that; the New Patriotic Party is ready to ensure that students’ groups in the various institutions are given the needed push to be able to deliver on their assignments.

She however stated that TESCON owes it a duty to ensure that the youth of the Party are positioned well and be a main pillar that will drive the NPP to breaking the eight-year rule.

She also charged them to be ready and be part of the decision-making process, so that breaking the eight-year rule would not be a cliché but a reality in which all would live to benefit.

The MP also used the opportunity to challenge the youth to pursue their dreams and not to be drawn back by challenges, reminding them of the youthful appointees in the current government and said most of them started their political journey as TESCON members and as a result of hard work and determination, were enjoying the fruit of their labour.

“TESCON members and are in enviable positions today, so don’t give up,” she advised.

Hon. Lydia Alhassan averred that members of the party, including TESCON, must support the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to turnaround the Ghanaian economy.

She however stressed unity among party members saying that, the only way the NPP can move forward as a party is for them to work in unity.

She stressed that the NPP, it is fulfilling its promises to the people of Ghana and it behoves on the students’ body to propagate the good works of the government.