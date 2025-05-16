PRESEC-Legon Student Wins Academic City Engineering Scholarship

Awadey Klenam Cromwell from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School has earned Academic City University’s full presidential scholarship to study Mechanical Engineering.

The $40,000 award recognizes his academic excellence and leadership potential, covering all educational expenses including tuition, housing, and research materials.

Ms. Nelly Agyemang-Gyamfi, Academic City’s Marketing Director, presented the scholarship, stating: “We invest in scholars like Awadey who demonstrate both intellectual promise and innovative vision.” The university selects about ten recipients annually through its Sharks Quiz competition and academic review process.

Cromwell becomes the third PRESEC-Legon student to receive this honor, following 2023 and 2024 awardees now studying engineering disciplines. “This opportunity brings me closer to designing sustainable energy solutions,” said Cromwell, who will begin classes this fall.

The scholarship program reflects Ghana’s strategic focus on developing STEM talent to meet Africa’s growing technological demands. PRESEC-Legon maintains its position as a top feeder school for the nation’s engineering programs.