President Akufo-Addo Hosts President-elect Mahama and Opoku-Agyemang at Jubilee House 

In a significant gesture of political unity and tradition, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has welcomed President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice President-elect Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to the Jubilee House, offering them a detailed tour of the presidential facilities ahead of their official assumption of office.

The tour allowed the incoming leaders to familiarise themselves with the key operational areas that will become central to their administration. President Akufo-Addo personally guided the visit, which included introductions to key staff members, a walkthrough of the presidential operations, and a review of ongoing policies and initiatives.

This collaborative gesture underscores Ghana’s commitment to a peaceful and seamless transfer of power, emphasizing the nation’s strong democratic traditions. Ghana is widely regarded as a beacon of democracy in Africa, and this transition exemplifies that reputation.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, poised to make history as Ghana’s first female Vice President, expressed her appreciation for the smooth transition process. Meanwhile, President-elect Mahama highlighted the importance of the transition in maintaining national stability and unity.

The tour took place just a day before the official swearing-in ceremony, set to take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Accra’s iconic Black Star Square. The event is expected to be attended by dignitaries, including heads of state, diplomats, and high-ranking officials from around the globe.

President Akufo-Addo’s tenure will formally conclude on January 7, marking the end of his presidency and the beginning of the new administration. This transition stands as a testament to Ghana’s enduring democratic values and the peaceful transfer of power.