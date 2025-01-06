Time for Change: Why Ghana’s Speaker Alban Bagbin Should Step Down

The Speaker of Parliament plays a crucial role in Ghana’s democracy, expected to balance the interests of the government, opposition, and the people with impartiality and wisdom.

However, under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, this pivotal role has been marked by controversies, poor judgment, and political overreach. As the 9th Parliament prepares to take shape, it is clear that if Ghana is to move forward with a strong and effective legislative body, a change in leadership is needed.

Alban Bagbin’s tenure has been underscored by a series of missteps that have raised questions about his suitability for the role of Speaker. From his handling of the censure motion against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to his public support for the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Bagbin has repeatedly demonstrated a failure to act as an impartial mediator. Instead of maintaining neutrality, his comments and actions have often suggested a clear bias, undermining his credibility and the integrity of the office he holds.

A prime example of Bagbin’s leadership flaws came when Parliament initiated a motion to censure Ofori-Atta over his economic policies. Rather than allowing a straightforward vote, Bagbin chose to refer the matter to an ad hoc committee, which diluted the urgency of the motion and delayed the process. This decision not only undermined Parliament’s oversight function but also allowed the executive to continue with reckless economic policies unchecked. Bagbin’s inability to steer Parliament through such a critical issue was a missed opportunity to assert legislative power and accountability.

Similarly, Bagbin’s public declaration of support for the anti-LGBTQ+ bill marked another concerning lapse in his role as Speaker. The Speaker of Parliament is supposed to facilitate debate, ensuring that all sides are heard, not to publicly declare the outcome of such a contentious issue. By doing so, Bagbin compromised the impartiality that the office requires, raising doubts about his ability to manage other sensitive matters in Parliament.

Perhaps one of the most troubling episodes of his speakership came when Bagbin delayed the approval of the national budget over self-serving demands. At a time when the country was grappling with economic challenges, he insisted that the Finance Minister allocate 2% of the national budget to Parliament before he would approve it. While ensuring Parliament’s proper funding is important, holding the entire national budget hostage for such demands showed poor judgment and misplaced priorities. It was a move driven by personal interests rather than a commitment to national service.

In addition to these instances, Bagbin has often misunderstood the role of the Speaker, acting as though the office is an independent power, separate from Parliament itself. This misunderstanding has created tension with MPs and weakened the institution. The Speaker is meant to serve Parliament, not dominate it, yet Bagbin’s actions have contributed to unnecessary divisions and friction within the legislative body.

Perhaps the most glaring issue has been Bagbin’s lack of political tact and foresight. Leadership requires an understanding of when to act and when to hold back, and Bagbin’s tenure has demonstrated a lack of this essential skill. His decisions often seem impulsive, and his inability to anticipate the consequences of his actions has led to unintended, negative outcomes for both Parliament and the country as a whole.

With the 9th Parliament on the horizon, it is time for a fresh approach to leadership. Hon. James Klutse Avedzi, a respected figure within the NDC with significant experience as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, would be a strong candidate for the role of Speaker. His calm demeanor, methodical approach to politics, and financial expertise would be invaluable in guiding Parliament through the economic challenges that lie ahead.

While the NDC leadership has decided to retain Bagbin as Speaker, it is hard to see how this will benefit the country. His tenure has been marked by controversial decisions and missed opportunities, and his continued leadership poses a risk to the credibility and effectiveness of Parliament. A change is needed to restore confidence in the institution and move Ghana’s democracy forward.

For the good of the nation, Ghana needs a Speaker who embodies fairness, impartiality, and wisdom. Sadly, Alban Bagbin has shown he is not that leader. It is time for him to step aside and allow new leadership to emerge—one that can restore Parliament to its rightful role in the democratic process.