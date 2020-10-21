President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has inspected construction works on segments of ongoing road projects in the Oti Region.

They are the rehabilitation of Nkonya Wurupong-Kwamikrom segment, the Jasikan-Dodi Pepesu and the Nkwanta North-Nkwanta South road networks.

President Akufo-Addo, assured the people that the corridor would receive prompt action tailored according to equitable distribution of the national cake devoid of voting patterns.

President Akufo-Addo said the government had taken note of all the challenges bedevilling the Municipalities and Districts in the region and would appropriately address all of them.

He said that the creation of the Oti region was to develop and elevate it adding that “if my first term in office is positive, I assure you that my second term will be more. Come and sit on the elephant and if you do, there is no way you will be put down.”

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, said the government was committed to working on all road projects in the six newly created regions adding that 38 roads were receiving attention on in the region with 12 at procurement stages.

He revealed that the government would construct a bridge over the Oti river at a cost of 125 million Euros and was already in talks with some developers from the Netherlands.

The Minister said the roads when completed would connect the Volta, Oti and Northern regions and would make the government’s planting for food and jobs programme more successful.

Nana Kwadwo Asiakwa II, Paramount Chief of Nkonya-Wurupong Traditional Area, noted that roads in the region were in deplorable states and impassable, which had cut-off the region from the South to North adding that “not quite long after our plea, the contract for work was awarded.”

He noted that health was an essential aspect of human life and appealed for the upgrade of the 40-year-old Nkonya-Wurupong health Centre, which serves more than 40 communities to a hospital adding that the centre had seen little development since its establishment.

“We know you are an action leader and as an action leader, we ask you to try your hands on the school to make it the best in the region.”

The Paramount Chief also appealed for a bus for the Traditional Council as well as patrol boats for residents at river banks to enable them trade with ease.

Nana Aburam Akpandja V, Paramount Chief of Buem Traditional Council said government’s flagship programmes and restoration of teachers and nursing trainees’ allowances were enormous.

He said the Jasikan District was witnessing the ongoing projects which spanned across the Hohoe, Jasikan and to Krachi towns, which were due to the efforts of the President.

Nana Akpandja asked the President to fast track plans to establish a university in the District to augment the educational projects the District had enjoyed and and grant the Jasikan District a Municipal status.

The President would be guest on Beyond FM at Nkwanta, cut-the-sod for the construction of the Regional Directorate of Youth Employment Agency and meet party executives, and parliamentary candidates.