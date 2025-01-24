President Mahama Appoints Malik Basintale as Acting CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA)

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Malik Basintale as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), following the resignation of the incumbent, Kofi Baah Agyepong.

Agyepong, who has served as the CEO of YEA for the past two years, officially stepped down on January 24, 2025, citing personal commitments and aspirations. In his resignation letter addressed to President Mahama, Agyepong expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the agency, calling his tenure “an honour and a privilege.” He also extended his well wishes to the President, expressing confidence in the continued success of the YEA.

“I am formally tendering my resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), effective 24th January 2025,” Agyepong stated, adding, “I wish you continued wisdom and strength in your service to the nation.”

Malik Basintale, a prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape, will take over the leadership of YEA on January 27, 2025. His appointment comes at a critical time as the agency continues its efforts to provide employment opportunities for Ghana’s youth. Basintale’s leadership is expected to steer the agency through this pivotal period and further its mission of addressing youth unemployment in the country.