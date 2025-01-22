President Mahama Urges New Ministers to Uphold Transparency and Accountability

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to transparency, fairness, and accountability, urging his newly sworn-in ministers to stay vigilant and focused on public trust.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Jubilee House on January 22, 2025, Mahama emphasized the importance of integrity in governance, reminding the appointees that complacency would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“It cannot be business as usual. We must be transparent and fair in all our dealings,” President Mahama said, stressing the necessity for ethical conduct in government operations.

Highlighting his commitment to combatting corruption, the President reassured Ghanaians that anti-corruption bodies would be fully empowered to investigate and hold any official accountable for wrongdoing.

In a bid to further enhance transparency, President Mahama directed all ministers and appointees to begin asset declarations, with a strict deadline for submission. He clarified that the Chief of Staff would announce the cutoff date for appointees to submit their asset declaration forms to the Auditor-General.

“I wish all of you good luck in your duties, and I pledge to work with you in the future,” he concluded, reinforcing his commitment to support his team as they strive to fulfill their mandates with the highest level of integrity and dedication.