Abla Dzifa Gomashie Calls for Review of District Assemblies Act to Boost Local Tourism

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, has proposed a review of the District Assemblies Act to help promote community-specific tourism initiatives across Ghana.

During her vetting on January 22, 2025, Gomashie emphasized that updating the legal framework could unlock significant potential for local tourism, allowing district assemblies to craft tourism strategies tailored to their unique cultural and historical assets.

“The District Assemblies Act should be reviewed, and as a lawyer, I’ll need your help on that,” Gomashie said. “The district assemblies have the opportunity to each develop tourism specifically for their communities,” she added, underlining the potential for local areas to shine in the broader tourism sector.

In addition to legal reforms, Gomashie called for the revival of the Centers for National Culture throughout the country, recognizing them as key venues for nurturing emerging talent and showcasing Ghana’s vibrant cultural heritage. She highlighted the significant role the creative arts and tourism sectors can play in offering “low-hanging fruits” for young people, particularly those with talent and creativity, creating opportunities for personal and economic growth.

Gomashie expressed her commitment to collaborating with stakeholders in the tourism industry, aiming to transform the sector into a vital contributor to Ghana’s national development and economic prosperity.